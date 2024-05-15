WWE | Al via i match di qualificazione per il ladder match con in palio il Women’s North American Title

(Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Recentemente ad NXT è stata introdotta una nuova cintura nella categoria femminile, ilChampionship; un titolo al momento senza una padrona poichè la prima campionessa verrà incoronata al prossimo PLE Battleground in un laddder. Tante ragazze interessate a mettere le mani sul nuovo titolo, così la scorsa settimana c’è stata una prima scrematura con una “combine”, una serie di prove atletiche per ridurre il lotto delle pretendenti fino a dodici per poi dare il via aidi, iniziati questa notte. Nessuna sorpresa Il primodiha visto salire sul ring Sol Ruca contro Izzi Dame. Ancora una grande prova per la surfera che ha ...

North Platte girls set for state tennis tournament action - north Platte girls set for state tennis tournament action - The north Platte girls tennis team will Despite entering the season young several Bulldogs have stepped up and gave the 2024 team depth. Most of the ladies will play their first round match against ...

The OC Win, OTM Beats Blade And Enofe | NXT Fight Size - The OC Win, OTM Beats Blade And Enofe | NXT Fight Size - - The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) faced Ridge Holland and Riley Osborne. Anderson pinned Holland for the win after a miscommunication between Holland and Osborne. - OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien ...

WWE NXT Battleground 2024: Two names advance to Championship Ladder Match - WWE NXT Battleground 2024: Two names advance to Championship Ladder match - Legend scored a win over Ivy Nile on this Tuesday's NXT while Ruca defeated Izzi Dame to move onto Battleground. Qualifiers will continue on next week's NXT with Jaida Parker facing Brinley Reece ...