When The Light Breaks - la recensione | quando il dolore accorcia le distanze

When The Light Breaks, la recensione: quando il dolore accorcia le distanze (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) La nostra recensione di When The Light Breaks, film d'apertura della sezione Uncertain Regard di Cannes 77. Un'apertura interessante quella di Uncertain Regard della 77ª edizione del Festival del Cinema di Cannes. La sezione parallela al concorso è stata più volte casa di pellicole notevoli, così come di autori che hanno dimostrato di saper offrire uno sguardo personale ed incisivo sulla settima arte. A dare il via alle danze quest'anno è stato Rúnar Rúnarsson, regista al suo quarto lungometraggio che aveva esordito, nell'ormai lontano 2011, sempre a Cannes, alla Quinzaine con Volcano. Dopo anni di riconoscimenti torna quindi alla manifestazione francese per proporre When The Light Breaks (Ljósbrot), una storia intensa e introspettiva che si svolge in …
