Fonte : movieplayer di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Vedova Nera addio | Scarlett Johansson interpreterà questa nuova eroina per i Marvel Studios

Vedova Nera

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Vedova Nera addio: Scarlett Johansson interpreterà questa nuova eroina per i Marvel Studios (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) La Johansson non tornerà più nei panni di Natasha Romanoff, ma in quelli di un personaggio storico e completamente inedito Avevamo già detto addio a Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Endgame, e anche se il personaggio è tornato per un'avventura prequel nel film solista Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson ha chiarito di aver ufficialmente chiuso con l'eroina, ma questo non significa che abbia chiuso completamente con il MCU. Durante la promozione di Black Widow, qualche anno fa, Kevin Feige aveva rivelato che stava collaborando con la Johansson in qualità di produttrice per un "progetto top-secret dei Marvel Studios non legato alla Vedova Nera", e l'attrice ha confermato di essere ancora a bordo del progetto durante una recente ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: addio johansson

Scarlett Johansson produttrice di The Blond Phantom per i Marvel Studios - Scarlett johansson produttrice di The Blond Phantom per i Marvel Studios - Secondo alcuni rumor la serie Marvel che Scarlett johansson produrrà sarà incentrata sul personaggio The Blond Phantom.

Rotherham, a fine stagione cambia squadra: Johansson offre birra a 600 tifosi - Rotherham, a fine stagione cambia squadra: johansson offre birra a 600 tifosi - Un regalo d'addio per salutare il suo Rotherham. Il portiere svedese Viktor johansson offrirà una birra a 600 tifosi dei Millers ("I Mugnai"). Il classe '98 (ha debuttato con la Svezia il 12 ottobre ...

Johansson idolo dei tifosi dopo una stagione maledetta: offerte 600 birre, è un regalo d’addio - johansson idolo dei tifosi dopo una stagione maledetta: offerte 600 birre, è un regalo d’addio - Il nazionale svedese johansson ha deciso di offrire una birra a tutti i tifosi del Rotherham, nella prossima stagione cambierà squadra ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.