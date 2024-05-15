The Real Housewives di Roma - anticipazioni della quarta puntata | le sei casalinghe vanno fuori città

- The Real Housewives di Roma - stasera la terza puntata : anticipazioni sulla festa di compleanno di Camilla
Roma, 8 maggio 2024 - stasera va in onda su Real Time, il terzo episodio The Real Housewives di Roma. Tutto è pronto per la festa di compleanno a tema surRealista di Camilla. Proseguono i racconti della vita quotidiana di Camilla, Nicoletta, ...
- The real housewives di Roma - chi sono le protagoniste del programma?
La serie televisiva “The real housewives di Roma” offre uno sguardo esclusivo nella vita di sei facoltose casalinghe Romane immerse nel lusso e nel glamour della Capitale. Ecco chi sono le protagoniste. The real housewives Roma, uno sguardo ...
- Chi è Camilla Ancilotto - l’artista di The Real Housewives di Roma
Camilla Ancilotto, nata nel 1970 a Roma, è una rinomata artista di fama internazionale di origini scandinave, tra le protagoniste del docuReality The Real Housewives di Roma. Nonostante sia una vera Romana nel cuore, quando risponde al telefono, ...
