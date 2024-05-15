Fonte : latuafonte di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

The Hours come finisce | spiegazione del film e del finale

The Hours

Dal 15 maggio 2024 è disponibile su Netflix The Hours. Si tratta del film del 2002 diretto da Stephen Daldry. Nel ruolo di Virginia Wolf, Nicole Kidman ha ricevuto il premio Oscar come migliore attrice. Presenti nel cast anche Meryl Streep e Julianne Moore, le quali hanno ricevuto vari riconoscimenti, rispettivamente candidate all'Oscar e al Golden Globe. Tutte e tre hanno ricevuto l'Orso d'argenta durante il Festival internazionale del cinema di Berlino. La trama del film racconta le vicende di tre donne che vorrebbero avere un'altra vita e che, allo stesso tempo, sono legate a un libro di Virginia Woolf.
