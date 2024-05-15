Fonte : game-experience di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

The Division Heartland - Ubisoft cancella il progetto free-to-play

The Division

The Division Heartland, Ubisoft cancella il progetto free-to-play (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Ubisoft ha cancellato Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, videogioco multigiocatore che avrebbe dovuto fungere da spin-off free-to-play della nota serie di sparatutto del publisher francese. Stando a quanto dichiarato, lo scopo di questa manovra sarebbe quello di dedicarsi a “opportunità più grandi”. A rivelarlo sono i rapporti finanziari pubblicati oggi da Ubisoft stessa, in cui, secondo quanto riportato da Games Radar, è scritto che l’azienda “in base alla maggiore selettività dei suoi investimenti, ha deciso di interrompere lo sviluppo di The Division Heartland per ridirezionare le sue risorse verso opportunità più grandi come XDefiant che verrà rilasciato a breve e Rainbow Six”. Ciò farebbe parte di un processo di ristrutturazione ...
