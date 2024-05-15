Suri Cruise taglia i ponti con papà Tom dopo dieci anni di assenza e cambia il nome in onore della madre Katie Holmes | Per lei non esiste più

- Suri rinnega papà Tom Cruise : “Ha rifiutato il suo cognome - per lei lui non esiste più”
Suri, la figlia che l'attore di Mission Impossible ha avuto da Katie Holmes, ha deciso di esordire a teatro senza il cognome del padre: "Lei non vuole fare affidamento su di lui per nulla, per lei non esiste più".Continua a leggere
- Fan dicono che Suri Cruise - 18 anni - è ormai il “clone” del suo famoso padre
L’unione tra Tom Cruise e Katie Holmes è stata una delle più famose tra i matrimoni di celebrità degli anni 2000. Era un periodo in cui l’interesse per le coppie super famose era forte e il potere collettivo delle star di Cruise e Holmes li rendeva ...
- Suri Cruise ha 18 anni ed è sempre più uguale - ma (pare anche) distante da Tom Cruise
Suri Cruise ha da qualche giorno (18 aprile) compiuto 18 anni, e per quanti la ricordavano bambina con le scarpe con il tacchetto sarà stato sorprendente vederla nelle nuove immagini diffuse dall’agenzia Ipa, mentre passeggia per le strade di New ...
Suri Cruise Appears To “Ditch Her Father’s Name” After 11 Years Of No Relationship - suri cruise Appears To “Ditch Her Father’s Name” After 11 Years Of No Relationship - suri cruise has opted not to use her estranged father’s surname in the playbill of her school’s musical production. The daughter of Tom cruise and Katie Holmes, who turned 18 on April 18, reportedly ...