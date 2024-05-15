Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Suri Cruise taglia i ponti con papà Tom dopo dieci anni di assenza e cambia il nome in onore della madre Katie Holmes | Per lei non esiste più

Suri Cruise taglia i ponti con papà Tom dopo dieci anni di assenza e cambia il nome in onore della madre Katie Holmes: “Per lei non esiste più” (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Festeggiare la maggiore età e prendere una decisione importante, di quelle dalle quali non puoi più tornare indietro. Suri Cruise, figlia di Tom Cruise e dell’ex compagna Katie Holmes, ha deciso di staccarsi definitivamente dalla figura paterna. L’eroe di “Mission Impossibile” non vede la figlia da oltre dieci anni, come riporta il sito Tmz. Così la ragazza ha deciso di prendere il secondo nome della madre e di registrarsi come Suri Noelle. Il nuovo nome è già apparso sui manifesti del musical organizzato dal corso di teatro della sua scuola. L’attore, come da accordi, provvederà al sostentamento della figlia ugualmente con 400mila dollari al mese. ...
