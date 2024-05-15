Fonte : wired di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Supergirl | Woman of Tomorrow arriverà nel luglio 2026

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arriverà nel luglio 2026 (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Il debutto della nuova pellicola vedrà come protagonista Milly Alcock, già interprete della giovane Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon
