Spieghiamo perché il cloud seeding e le fantomatiche Scie chimiche non sono la stessa cosa

- Dubai e il cloud seeding
In un video pubblicato sulle sue bacheche social Roy De Vita, medico, ci parla di cloud seeding, e lo fa partendo dall’evento meteo che ha colpito Dubai e le zone limitrofe nei giorni scorsi. De Vita (qui riportato usando la trascrizione vocale di ...
- Le piogge nel Nord Italia non sono causate né dalle scie chimiche né dal cloud seeding
Il 22 aprile 2024 è stato pubblicato un post su X che afferma: «Ma sta pagliacciata di provocare i monsoni nella pianura padana a forza di strisciate in cielo deve continuare ancora per molto? No perché dopo 10 giorni di uragano ne ...
- Cloud seeding - la fisica non mente : impossibile creare pioggia come a Dubai
Frank Wigglesworth Clarke, chi era costui? Una persona seria. Chimico e geologo assieme, è considerato il padre della geochimica poiché svelò la composizione della crosta terrestre. Nel 1901 fondò la American Chemical Society, insegnò in varie ...
