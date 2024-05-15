Fonte : open.online di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Spieghiamo perché il cloud seeding e le fantomatiche Scie chimiche non sono la stessa cosa

Spieghiamo perché il cloud seeding e le fantomatiche Scie chimiche non sono la stessa cosa (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Periodicamente, sui social vengono diffusi contenuti che confondono i concetti di geoingegneria (disciplina Scientifica che studia come far fronte ai fattori climatici, compreso il riscaldamento globale), cloud seeding (inseminazione delle nuvole) e le fantomatiche Scie chimiche (teoria del complotto che considera le Scie di condensazione degli aerei un’opera atta a farci del male). Stavolta trattiamo una clip riguardante un’intervista al maresciallo dell’aeronautica in riserva Roberto Nuzzo. Per chi ha fretta: Una clip mostra alcune argomentazioni del maresciallo Nuzzo in merito al presunto complotto della geoingegneria, accomunando di fatto il cloud seeding alle Scie chimiche. Il ...
