Spider-Man Noir | questa volta è ufficiale! Nicolas Cage protagonista della serie tv

Spider-Man Noir: questa volta è ufficiale! Nicolas Cage protagonista della serie tv (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Fan di Nicolas Cage all’ascolto: il celebre attore sarà Spider-Man Noir nella nuova serie live action Sony prodotta per Amazon Prime. Già due mesi fa si vociferava la notizia che poteva essere il potenziale protagonista, ma non erano ancora arrivate conferme ufficiali. Oggi, invece, possiamo dire con certezza che la serie si farà con Cage come protagonista principale. Per il famoso attore si tratta di indossare ancora una volta i panni di Spiderman: infatti, aveva già doppiato il personaggio in due lungometraggi animati dello Spiderverse, diretti da Chris Lord e Phil Miller. La presidente di Sony Pictures Television, Katherine Pope, in una conferenza stampa riportata da The Hollywood ...
