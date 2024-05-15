Spider-Man Noir | questa volta è ufficiale! Nicolas Cage protagonista della serie tv

- Nicolas Cage sarà Spider-Man Noir dal vero in una serie Prime Video
Prime Video e MGM+ hanno annunciato dall'Amazon Upfront una notizia notevole: Nicolas Cage interpreterà dal vivo (dopo averlo doppiato in animazione) Spider-Man Noir, in una serie tv. Gli showrunner saranno Oren Uziel e Steve Lightfoot. Coproduce la ...
- Spider-Man Noir : Nicolas Cage sarà il protagonista della serie live-action di Prime Video
Cage tornerà nei panni del personaggio dopo averlo interpretato brevemente in Spider-Man: Un nuovo universo Nicolas Cage tornerà a interpretare Spider-Man Noir, ma questa volta in una serie live-action. Come vociferato tempo fa, Cage sarà il ...
- Nicolas Cage conferma la serie tv di Spider-Man Noir
I fan della Marvel, nello specifico di Spider-Man, potranno gioire nel leggere questa notizia. Nicolas Cage ha confermato le voci sulla serie tv di Spider-Man Noir, spiegando che sono in corso delle trattative per realizzare lo spin-off Se ne ...
Nicolas Cage to return as Spider-Man in live-action Amazon TV Series - Nicolas Cage to return as spider-man in live-action Amazon TV Series - Nicolas Cage, who is renowned for his unique acting approach and wide range of roles, is returning to the Spider-Verse. After six years of providing the voice to the character in the animated ...
Spider-Man Noir show with Nicolas Cage coming to Prime Video - spider-man noir show with Nicolas Cage coming to Prime Video - A spider-man noir show starring Nicolas Cage is coming to Prime Video internationally. The streamer announced on Tuesday (May 14) that Cage will reprise his animated role as spider-man noir from ...