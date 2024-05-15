Speed 15 05 2024 Batte - fort - sempre

(Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Ciao, Bro di Zona Wrestling, oggi scopriamo chi sfiderà Ivar settimana prossima per il diritto di affrontare il campione. Berto vs Tyler Bate Tempo-2:55 E’ divertente vedere Tyler sul ring, Berto invece prova a buttarla sulla forza fisica con una Powerbomb 1…2..kickout, ora è il turno di Bate che prima caricandosi sulle spalle il messicano lo fa roteare per 10 secondi e poi Slam, seguito da uno Standing Shooting Star Press 1..2…non basta, la palla passa di nuovo in mano a Humberto con un Springboard kick 1..2..e ancora niente, Carrillo tenta il Moonsault ma il Big Strong Boy lo anticipa alzando le gambe. Il match finisce con una culla ingegnosa dell’inglese. Come match è stato simpatico dai, si vede che il producer ci teneva a far fare bella figura al suo tag team partner. Non ho gradito però che Bate dopo la vittoria non abbia proferito parola ...

WWE Speed Results – Tyler Bate vs. Berto In Tournament First-Round Match - WWE speed Results – tyler Bate vs. Berto In Tournament First-Round Match - WWE speed sees Superstars have fast-paced matches with a three-minute time limit while title matches have an extended five-minute limit.

Tyler Bate Beats Berto In Number One Contender's Tournament On 5/15 WWE Speed, To Face Ivar On 5/22 - tyler Bate Beats Berto In Number One Contender's Tournament On 5/15 WWE speed, To Face Ivar On 5/22 - On the May 15 episode of WWE speed, tyler Bate of New Catch Republic faced Berto of Legado del Fantasma in the WWE speed Number One Contender's Tournament. They battled back and forth, and Bate scored ...

Maxson Joins Robert Noaker Racing Mustang Challenge Effort - Maxson Joins Robert Noaker Racing Mustang Challenge Effort - tyler Maxson has been confirmed with Robert Noaker Racing for the inaugural season of Mustang Challenge, joining the team’s stable of Ford Mustang Dark Horse Rs in IMSA’s newest sanctioned one-make ...