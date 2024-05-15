Fonte : infobetting di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Southampton-West Bromwich venerdì 17 maggio 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni - quot - pronostici

Southampton-West Bromwich (venerdì 17 maggio 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Anche il match di andata tra Southampton e West Bromwich è finito 0-0, come l’altra semifinale che ha visto impegnati Norwich e Leeds, la cui partita di ritorno si gioca giovedì sera, ma entrambe le squadre hanno registrato un xG pari a circa 1.00 con i due portieri Alex McCarthy e Alex Palmer che sono InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
