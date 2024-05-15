Sony tra innovazione e tradizione | diamo il benvenuto a Xperia 1 VI e Xperia 10 VI

- Sony Xperia 1 VI cambia (ancora) lo schermo : ora è 19.5 : 9. Svelato anche Xperia 10 VI
I due smartphone aggiornano le precedenti versioni con un nuovo processore Snapdragon e un'autonomia migliorata... Leggi tutto
- Sony Xperia 1 VI quasi ufficiale grazie a questo gigantesco leak
Sony Xperia 1 VI è praticamente ufficiale grazie a queste generose anticipazioni: ecco tutti i dettagli e le immagini trapelati. L'articolo Sony Xperia 1 VI quasi ufficiale grazie a questo gigantesco leak proviene da TuttoAndroid.
- Sony Xperia 1 VI : zoom al centro della scena nell’ultimo teaser
Sony Xperia 1 VI, l’ultimo teaser punta sul nuovo zoom, ma lo smartphone potrebbe riservare sorprese anche a livello di display e software Sony ha in serbo per il 15 maggio la presentazione del nuovo Xperia 1 VI e, a pochi giorni di distanza ...
Sony Xperia I VI Finally Gives Up the Tall and Narrow Screen With New Upgrades - sony xperia I VI Finally Gives Up the Tall and Narrow Screen With New Upgrades - The fingerprint sensor is still on the side and IP68 water resistance is intact as well. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the obvious choice for the sony xperia I VI and it is paired with 12 GB RAM, ...
Sony unveils two new Xperia smartphones with a controversial display change for movie fans - sony unveils two new xperia smartphones with a controversial display change for movie fans - sony has unleashed its latest pair of xperia smartphones for 2024. It is continuing the Roman numeral naming convention with the xperia 1 VI and xperia 10 VI – however, there's a controversial change ...
