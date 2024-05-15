Sony tra innovazione e tradizione | diamo il benvenuto a Xperia 1 VI e Xperia 10 VI

Sony Xperia I VI Finally Gives Up the Tall and Narrow Screen With New Upgrades - sony xperia I VI Finally Gives Up the Tall and Narrow Screen With New Upgrades - The fingerprint sensor is still on the side and IP68 water resistance is intact as well. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the obvious choice for the sony xperia I VI and it is paired with 12 GB RAM, ...

Sony unveils two new Xperia smartphones with a controversial display change for movie fans - sony unveils two new xperia smartphones with a controversial display change for movie fans - sony has unleashed its latest pair of xperia smartphones for 2024. It is continuing the Roman numeral naming convention with the xperia 1 VI and xperia 10 VI – however, there's a controversial change ...

Intel Thunderbolt Share: connettere e usare due PC insieme non è mai stato così semplice - Intel Thunderbolt Share: connettere e usare due PC insieme non è mai stato così semplice - Conscia delle necessità ibride di un sempre maggiore numero di utenti, Intel ha creato Thunderbolt Share, una nuova soluzione che permette di collegare e usare - ma non solo - dispositivi dotati porte ...