Sanità. Venturi (Fondazione The Bridge): “Aumentare finanziamento FSN non basta: la spesa sanitaria va riclassificata” (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Sanità, la dichiarazione del vicepresidente della Fondazinoe The Bridge, Alessandro Venturi audito dalla Commissione Affari Sociali della Camera Sanità.“È sicuramente auspicabile Aumentare il finanziamento del Fondo Sanitario Nazionale, anche perché ci sono servizi, come quelli orientati verso il disagio giovanile, i disturbi del comportamento alimentare, la neuropsichiatria infantile o la psichiatria dell’adolescenza, che rappresentano un vulnus eccezionale a cui è doveroso cercare di porre rimedio. Ma Aumentare le risorse non è una misura sufficiente, la spesa sanitaria va invece riclassificata”. Lo ha detto il Vicepresidente di Fondazione the Bridge, Alessandro ...
