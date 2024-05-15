Proteus Controller - annunciato un nuovo controller Xbox dedicato all’accessibilità

(Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Microsoft ha, un kitmodulare per videogiochi contraddistinto da un prezzo di 299 dollari negli USA e che consente ai giocatoricon disabilità di personalizzare la propria esperienza di gioco in modo decisamente ampio. The Verge ha segnalato che questowirelessè realizzato dalla società di periferiche ByoWave all’interno del programma Designed for, formato da piccoli cubi con frontalini intercambiabili che includono pulsanti del, un pad direzionale ed ovviamente anche delle levette analogiche. Le parti “snap and play” sono una ...

