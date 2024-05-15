Fonte : quotidiano di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Premier Anp ricorda Nakba - palestinesi non lasceranno Gaza

Premier Anp ricorda Nakba, palestinesi non lasceranno Gaza (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) L'attaccamento dei palestinesi alla propria terra "sconfiggerà tutti i tentativi di sfollamento continuati dopo la Nakba, non ultimi i piani per sfollare la nostra gente a Gaza". Lo ha detto il Premier di Ramallah Muhammad Mustafa nella ricorrenza della 'Nakba' (Catastrofe) - la nascita di Israele nel 1948 e l'esodo di circa 700mila palestinesi dalle loro terre - che viene ricordata oggi in tutti i Territori. Mustafa - citato dalla Wafa - ha denunciato "l'escalation degli attacchi dell'occupazione e dei suoi colonialisti in Cisgiordania, inclusa Gerusalemme". Una escalation - ha aggiunto - alla quale non ci arrenderemo andando via.
