Premier Anp ricorda Nakba - palestinesi non lasceranno Gaza

(Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) L'attaccamento deialla propria terra "sconfiggerà tutti i tentativi di sfollamento continuati dopo la, non ultimi i piani per sfollare la nostra gente a". Lo ha detto ildi Ramallah Muhammad Mustafa nella ricorrenza della '' (Catastrofe) - la nascita di Israele nel 1948 e l'esodo di circa 700miladalle loro terre - che vieneta oggi in tutti i Territori. Mustafa - citato dalla Wafa - ha denunciato "l'escalation degli attacchi dell'occupazione e dei suoi colonialisti in Cisgiordania, inclusa Gerusalemme". Una escalation - ha aggiunto - alla quale non ci arrenderemo andando via.

