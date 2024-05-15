Fonte : lopinionista di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Pleasure Express - la nuova collezione di gelato da Magnum

Pleasure Express

“Pleasure Express”, la nuova collezione di gelato da Magnum (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Il brand premium di gelati presenta la nuovissima gamma Pleasure Express ispirata a un mondo di esperienze multisensoriali Magnum Ice Cream, l’autorità mondiale in materia di piacere e gusto, lancia tre prodotti inaspettati e premium con la nuovissima gamma Pleasure Express: Magnum Euphoria, Magnum Wonder e Magnum Chill. Presentando le sue innovazioni di sapore più magiche di sempre, Magnum invita a provare una nuova dimensione di piacere con deliziosi gusti di gelato dal cuore sorprendente – nella forma dell’iconico bastoncino Magnum! Con ogni nuova variante immersa in un cioccolato unico e croccante, Magnum incoraggia gli amanti del piacere a ...
