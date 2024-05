Panchina Milan - Tuttosport | Zlatan Ibrahimovic spinge per Mark Van Bommel Cosa ne pensa Cardinale?

CM: Milan want Zirkzee regardless of which coach replaces Pioli | OneFootball - CM: milan want Zirkzee regardless of which coach replaces Pioli | OneFootball - AC milan are going to pursue the signing of Bologna midfielder Joshua Zirkzee regardless of which coach they hire to replace Stefano Pioli in the coming weeks.

Thiago Motta-Milan: “C’è stato un incontro”, i dettagli - Thiago Motta-milan: “C’è stato un incontro”, i dettagli - Le ultime su Thiago Motta al milan. Il club rossonero è alla ricerca del tecnico che possa raccogliere l'eredità di Stefano Pioli ...

Tottenham star regularly used by Postecoglou ‘expected to leave’, with Spurs to accept loss in sale to Euro giant - Tottenham star regularly used by Postecoglou ‘expected to leave’, with Spurs to accept loss in sale to Euro giant - Tottenham are 'expected' to sell a star who's made 23 appearances for Ange Postecoglou this season, and a transfer to an Italian giant worth £8.6m less than Spurs paid is taking shape, according to ...