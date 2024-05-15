Fonte : cinemaserietv di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Only Murders In The Building 4 - nel trailer il trio vola a Los Angeles | fama in vista?

Only Murders

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Only Murders In The Building 4, nel trailer il trio vola a Los Angeles: fama in vista? (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) La quarta stagione di Only Murders In The Building debutterà su Disney Plus il 27 agosto 2024; l’annuncio è arrivato nel corso degli annuali upfront Disney, in cui è stato mostrato anche il primo trailer della nuova edizione della fortunata comedy gialla con Steve Martin, Selen Gomez e Martin Short. I tre simpatici investigatori dilettanti, questa volta, voleranno a Los Angeles per occuparsi dell’adattamento cinematografico del loro podcast di true crime, mentre cercano di risolvere l’ennesimo omicidio che li riguarda da vicino, quello di Sazz Pataki, ex controfigura del personaggio interpretato da Steve Martin, ucciso al termine dell terza stagione. Come riportato dalla sinossi ufficiale, la trama di questa quarta stagione riprenderà esattamente dalla fine della precedente: “Charles, Oliver e Mabel ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
Notizie su altre fonti: only murders

Kolkata: Rain Subsides, Temperature Rises - Is a Heatwave on the Horizon - Kolkata: Rain Subsides, Temperature Rises - Is a Heatwave on the Horizon - The Kolkata weather is witnessing a change as the rain is fading away. The temperature in the city is rising. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius. It is expected that ...

Only Murders in the Building goes Hollywood in Season 4 - only murders in the Building goes Hollywood in Season 4 - only murders in the Building is gearing up for Season 4, and for once we're not wondering why all the cast don't just move out of the apartment building where all these murders keep happening, as they ...

Only Murders in the Building va a Hollywood nella stagione 4 - only murders in the Building va a Hollywood nella stagione 4 - only murders in the Building si sta preparando per la quarta stagione, e per una volta non ci chiediamo perché tutto il cast non si trasferisca semplicemente fuori dal condominio dove continuano ad ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.