Nuove coppie royal | Maria Olympia di Grecia si fidanza con il tiktoker “re del burro”

Nuove coppie

Nuove coppie royal: Maria Olympia di Grecia si fidanza con il tiktoker “re del burro” (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Se la nuova coppia royal più chiacchierata del 2024 era stata, finora, quella tra Charlotte Casiraghi e Nicolas Mathieu, adesso c’è una nuova relazione di sangue blu destinata a far parlare ancor di più: quella tra Maria Olimpia di Grecia e Thomas Straker. Lei è la figlia maggiore nonché unica figlia femmina di Paolo, principe ereditario di Grecia, e di sua moglie, Marie-Chantal Miller. Lui è uno chef  londinese, famosissimo su TikTok per le sue ricette al burro. Maria Olympia di Grecia e lo chef tiktoker Erano mesi che si vociferava di una presunta relazione tra i due. Non fosse altro perché lui era sposato e con figli. Ora, invece, il magazine ...
