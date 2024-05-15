Nuggets e Knicks vincono e si portano sul 3-2

- Playoff Nba 2024 - New York e Denver salgono 3-2 : Brunson e Jokic inarrestabili
I New York Knicks e i Denver Nuggets si portano sul 3-2 in gara-5 delle serie valevoli per le semifinali di Conference, battendo rispettivamente gli Indiana Pacers 121-91 e i Minnesota Timberwolves 112-97. Al Madison Square Garden dopo la sconfitta ...
- Jalen Brunson è l’anima di New York
Si dice che “Se puoi farcela a New York, puoi farcela ovunque”. Jalen Brunson, personaggio peculiare nel senso dell’umorismo e nella visione del mondo, ha preso il detto alla lettera, realizzando ieri sera una delle più grandi prestazioni della ...
- Jalen Brunson è l’anima di New York
Si dice che “Se puoi farcela a New York, puoi farcela ovunque”. Jalen Brunson, personaggio peculiare nel senso dell’umorismo e nella visione del mondo, ha preso il detto alla lettera, realizzando ieri sera una delle più grandi prestazioni della ...
Brunson and Jokic turn it on in victories for Knicks and Nuggets - brunson and Jokic turn it on in victories for Knicks and Nuggets - brunson, who had only 18 points in Sunday’s loss, shot 18 for 35 and put up 28 points in the first half — a playoff record for the Knicks. It was his seven straight points, including a three-pointer ...
NBA: Knicks bounce back to crush Pacers, Jokic and Nuggets on a roll - NBA: Knicks bounce back to crush Pacers, Jokic and Nuggets on a roll - Jalen brunson was back to his best on Tuesday as the New york Knicks dominated the Indiana Pacers 121-91 to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semi-final Game 5.
Brunson leads Knicks to 3-2 lead - brunson leads Knicks to 3-2 lead - brunson scored 44 points, reaching 40 for the fifth time in this postseason, and the Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 121-91 on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.