Fonte : game-experience di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

NieR | il nuovo progetto di Yoko Taro - Yosuke Saito e Keiichi Okabe verrà rivelato presto

NieR nuovo

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

NieR: il nuovo progetto di Yoko Taro, Yosuke Saito e Keiichi Okabe verrà rivelato presto (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Yosuke Saito, executive Officer di Square Enix e produttore di NieR, è nuovamente al lavoro con il game director Yoko Taro e il compositore Keiichi Okabe. Durante una chiacchierata con il produttore Hiroyuki Kobayashi, Saito ha affermato di aver discusso a lungo con Yoko Taro e Okabe per la realizzazione di un nuovo progetto e nuovi dettagli a riguardo potrebbero arrivare molto presto. Da tanto tempo desideravo lavorare con Yoko e Okabe. Potrò rivelare qualcosa di più concreto in un futuro non molto distante, dunque restate con noi! Potrebbe essere NieR, come non potrebbe esserlo. Questo è tutto ciò ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
Notizie su altre fonti: saito nier

Yoko Taro Making New Game with NieR Leads, But 'It Might Be NieR, It Might Not Be NieR' - Yoko Taro Making New Game with nier Leads, But 'It Might Be nier, It Might Not Be nier' - nier director Yoko Taro, nier series producer Yosuke saito, and nier composer Keiichi Okabe are all working on a new game together, it's been confirmed, but nobody's willing to say whether the project ...

Yoko Taro’s new game ‘might be Nier, it might not be Nier’ - Yoko Taro’s new game ‘might be nier, it might not be nier’ - nier series producer Yosuke saito has teased fans about his upcoming game with nier director Yoko Taro and nier composer Keiichi Okabe.

NieR 3 è in sviluppo Yoko Taro e Yosuke Saito uniscono le forze per un nuovo gioco - nier 3 è in sviluppo Yoko Taro e Yosuke saito uniscono le forze per un nuovo gioco - Il director e il producer dell'acclamato brand targata Square Enix sono al lavoro su un nuovo progetto che coinvolge anche il compositore della serie.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.