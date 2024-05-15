Nations League di Volley Femminile - l’Italia di Velasco perde con la Polonia | all’esordio è 0-3

- Volley femminile - l’Italia apre male la Nations League : la Polonia vince 3-0 - non basta Antropova
l’Italia ha incominciato con una brutta sconfitta la propria avventura nella Nations League 2024 di Volley femminile. Le azzurre sono state sconfitte dalla Polonia per 3-0 (28-26; 25-23; 25-21) ad Antalya (Turchia), perdendo all’esordio nel ...
20.36: per l'Italia 16 punti di Antropova e 10 a testa per Bosetti e Danesi.
