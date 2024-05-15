Fonte : notizie di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Melinda Gates lascia la Fondazione creata con l’ex marito - la reazione di Bill

Melinda Gates lascia la Fondazione creata con l’ex marito, la reazione di Bill (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) La Fondazione creata da Bill e Melissa Gates perde un pezzo importante. l’ex moglie di Bill lascia ufficialmente. In una mossa che ha sorpreso il mondo della filantropia, Melinda French Gates ha annunciato oggi le sue dimissioni dall’incarico di co-presidente della Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. La Fondazione, nata nel 2000 dalla collaborazione con l’ex marito Bill Gates, è stata un pilastro nel finanziamento di progetti benefici per quasi 25 anni, distribuendo quasi 78 miliardi di dollari in iniziative volte a combattere le diseguaglianze globali. Melinda Gates ...
