Melinda Gates lascia la Fondazione creata con l’ex marito - la reazione di Bill

- Con un messaggio schietto su X - una delle imprenditrici e filantrope più famose al mondo - ha annunciato che dal 7 giugno lascerà la fondazione di cui è presidente insieme al suo ex marito Bill Gates
«Dopo attenta riflessione, ho deciso di dimettermi dalla mia posizione di co-presidente della fondazione Bill & Melinda Gates. Questo è il momento è giusto per me di passare al prossimo capitolo della mia filantropia». Con un messaggio schietto ...
- La presenza di zanzare della malaria in Puglia non è colpa di Bill Gates
Il 29 aprile 2024 è stato pubblicato su X un post che riporta gli screenshot di due articoli. Il primo, pubblicato l’8 agosto 2023 sul sito Ambientebio, è intitolato: “Bill Gates investe a Terni per la lotta contro la malaria. Coordinatore ...
