Mad for Science 2024 Il Galilei di Benevento tra gli otto finalisti

Mad for Science 2024. Il “Galilei” di Benevento tra gli otto finalisti (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) L’istituto Galilei di Benevento tra le otto scuole italiane finaliste per della competizione “Mad for Science 2024” L’istituto Galilei di Benevento tra gli otto finalisti di “Mad for Science 2024”. Quando la passione per le scienze non ha limite, quando la voglia di fare supera la sola conoscenza teorica, solo allora si avviano progettazioni importanti come partecipare a Mad for Science. Galilei-Vetrone BeneventoSi tratta di un concorso nazionale che premia la passione per le Scienze della Vita, il lavoro di squadra e il talento, riconosciuto dal Ministero dell’Istruzione come iniziativa di valorizzazione delle eccellenze delle Scuole Secondarie ...
