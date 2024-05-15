Fonte : gqitalia di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Le adidas Samba Millenium x Wales Bonner sono le sneaker dell' estate

adidas Samba

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gqitalia©

Le adidas Samba Millenium x Wales Bonner sono le sneaker dell'estate (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Negli ultimi quattro anni, Grace Wales Bonner ha lavorato a un totale di 14 (!) sneaker Wales Bonner x adidas Samba. E mentre la regina in carica dell'abbigliamento maschile britannico può continuare a lanciarle (perché noi continueremo a comprarle), per la sua prossima collezione ha in serbo un asso nella manica un po' diverso. Se non hai mai sentito parlare della Samba Millenium, sei perdonato. Presentata per la prima volta nel 2009, questa scarpa era fondamentalmente una versione più robusta della classica silhouette. Ai puristi di adidas, però, non piacevano molto e, di conseguenza, sono state accantonate in fretta. Wales ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia
Notizie su altre fonti: wales bonner

What I Packed for a Few Days of Sun and Relaxation at Jamaica's Rockhouse Hotel - What I Packed for a Few Days of Sun and Relaxation at Jamaica's Rockhouse Hotel - Take a peek inside an editor's suitcase during a stay at the Rockhouse, known for its iconic clifftop location and storied musical history.

The Colourful Trainer Trend To Look Out For This Summer - The Colourful Trainer Trend To Look Out For This Summer - Use precise geolocation data. Actively scan device characteristics for identification. Store and/or access information on a device. Personalised advertising and content, advertising and content ...

Dover Street Market confirms Paris opening date - Dover Street Market confirms Paris opening date - In Pictures Multi-brand retailer Dover Street Market (DSM), founded by Rei Kawakubo of Japanese fashion label Comme des Garçons and her husband Adrian Joffe ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.