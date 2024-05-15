La saga dell’Arezzo Wave Contest e il Comune | un’apoteosi di disinteresse

Eurovision Organisers Defend Decision To Disqualify Dutch Singer Joost Klein - Eurovision Organisers Defend Decision To Disqualify Dutch Singer Joost Klein - Even the contest’s winner Nemo has criticised organisers for a “double standard” after they were not permitted to wave a non-binary flag within the arena (but apparently “smuggled” one in anyway).

Mumbai South Central To Witness Contest Between Mass Leader And Ace Political Strategist - Mumbai South Central To Witness contest Between Mass Leader And Ace Political Strategist - There is a close fight between estranged friends and hardcore Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai South Central constituency where Eknath Sh ...

Olly Alexander Breaks Silence On Eurovision Experience After Getting Zero Points From Viewers - Olly Alexander Breaks Silence On Eurovision Experience After Getting Zero Points From Viewers - Olly Alexander is reflecting on his experience at this year’s Eurovision Song contest. The It’s A Sin actor represented the UK at the song contest in Malmö over the weekend, where he finished in 18th ...