La Russia avanza senza sosta - presi altri tre villaggi tra Kharkiv e Zaporizhzhia | Entrati anche a Vovchansk Usa | Preoccupante

La Russia avanza senza sosta, presi altri tre villaggi tra Kharkiv e Zaporizhzhia: “Entrati anche a Vovchansk”. Usa: “Preoccupante” (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) L’esercito ucraino sembra ogni giorno che passa sul punto di cedere sotto la pressione russa. I militari di Vladimir Putin attaccano su tutto il fronte di guerra sfruttando al superiorità numerica e di forniture, affondano intorno a Kharkiv, dove conquistano villaggi quotidianamente, hanno aperto una breccia nell’area di Avdiivka e avanzano anche nella regione di Zaporizhzhia. Per Kiev, sono 30mila i soldati di Mosca impegnati negli attacchi nell’oblast di Kharkiv e per questo i vertici militari fedeli a Volodymyr Zelensky stanno inviando nell’area un maggior numero di effettivi, sguarnendo però altre postazioni. La Russia continua a prendere villaggi Quell’immagine trasmessa in un’intervista a inizio maggio dal vice capo dell’intelligence militare ...
