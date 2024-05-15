La Russia avanza senza sosta - presi altri tre villaggi tra Kharkiv e Zaporizhzhia | Entrati anche a Vovchansk Usa | Preoccupante

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine 'partially pushes back' Putin's troops from Kharkiv town - as Zelenskyy cancels foreign trips - Ukraine war latest: Ukraine 'partially pushes back' Putin's troops from kharkiv town - as Zelenskyy cancels foreign trips - Ukraine's forces have "partially pushed back" russian troops from the town of Vovchansk in the kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military has said. In an update on the battlefield situation the military ...

Zelenskyy cancels planned trips abroad as Russian forces advance on two fronts - Zelenskyy cancels planned trips abroad as russian forces advance on two fronts - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has cancelled planned trips abroad as russian forces push deeper into the kharkiv region. russia has also captured the symbolic town of Robotyne further south, ...

Ukraine pulls troops from some areas amid Russian onslaught - Ukraine pulls troops from some areas amid russian onslaught - Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from some areas in the east of the country and president Volodymyr Zelensky has postponed all upcoming foreign ...