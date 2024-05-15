Fonte : ilgiornale di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

International Day of Light - Assoluce celebra innovazione e risparmio energetico

International Day

International Day of Light, Assoluce celebra innovazione e risparmio energetico (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) L'associazione di FederlegnoArredo tiene l'assemblea annuale in una giornata simbolica. Il presidente Urbinati: "L’illuminazione è stato uno dei pochi settori ad avere realizzato risparmi che arrivano al 50 per cento dei consumi ma è fondamentale il progetto, in Italia riconosciuta a livello professionale la figura del Lighting designer"
