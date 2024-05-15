International Day of Light - Assoluce celebra innovazione e risparmio energetico

Cape Verde govt. in negotiations with Macau Legend over gaming concession reversion - Cape Verde govt. in negotiations with Macau Legend over gaming concession reversion - Cape Verde's Deputy Prime Minister, Olavo Correia, has disclosed that the government is engaged in discussions with Macau Legend Development regarding the reversion of a gaming concession granted to ...

Mysterious objects in space could be proof of alien life - Mysterious objects in space could be proof of alien life - Scientists say they may have discovered evidence of alien life – in the form of enormous Dyson spheres. Dyson spheres are hypothesised structures that surround entire stars to absorb their energy – a ...

Massive planet as light and fluffy as 'cotton candy' found - Massive planet as light and fluffy as 'cotton candy' found - The new, 'fluffy' planet has been named 'WASP-193b' and was found to be located about 1,200 light years away from Earth, roughly equivalent to 10,800 trillion kilometres.