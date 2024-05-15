Inter - Bloomberg | l’accordo Zhang-Pimco a forte rischio

- Bloomberg - Inter - a rischio l'accordo Zhang-Pimco. Le cifre in ballo
Un rallentamento, che potrebbe cambiare i piani. Secondo quanto riporta Bloomberg sarebbe a rischio la trattativa tra Zhang e Pimco per il nuovo...
Bloomberg - Inter, a rischio l'accordo Zhang-Pimco. Le cifre in ballo - bloomberg - inter, a rischio l'accordo Zhang-Pimco. Le cifre in ballo - Un rallentamento, che potrebbe cambiare i piani. Secondo quanto riporta bloomberg sarebbe a rischio la trattativa tra Zhang e Pimco per il nuovo finanziamento che dovrebbe garantire al patron ...
Messi plays through a scare, Inter Miami rallies past Montreal 3-2 for fifth straight win - Messi plays through a scare, inter Miami rallies past Montreal 3-2 for fifth straight win - Lionel Messi played the entire game despite a first-half injury scare, Benjamin Cremaschi broke a tie in the 59th minute and inter Miami overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat Montreal 3-2 on ...
Puig Shares Struggle to Make Headway After Blockbuster Spain IPO - Puig Shares Struggle to Make Headway After Blockbuster Spain IPO - Spanish beauty and fragrance group Puig Brands SA’s trading in its first day as a public company was muted, dashing hopes of a triumphant cap on the European initial public offerings market’s recovery ...