Fonte : aleph-tales di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Il Pleistocene Park delle piante | il caso di Silene stenophylla

Pleistocene Park

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a aleph-tales©

Il “Pleistocene Park” delle piante: il caso di Silene stenophylla (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) In un’impresa scientifica rivoluzionaria, i ricercatori sono riusciti a resuscitare la pianta più antica mai registrata, battendo il precedente primato di ben 30.000 anni. Tutti conosciamo il libro Jurassic Park, portato al successo dal famoso film omonimo di Steven Spielberg: una coppia di ricercatori è chiamata a risolvere dei “piccoli problemi di sicurezza” in un
Leggi tutta la notizia su aleph-tales
Notizie su altre fonti: park pleistocene

Something woolly is afoot in Alaska - Something woolly is afoot in Alaska - A commentary author tracks down where things stand in envisioned projects to bring woolly mammoths back to life and to Alaska.

Tracking Humans’ First Footsteps in North America - Tracking Humans’ First Footsteps in North America - Ancient human footprints, preserved in a dry lakebed at White Sands National park in New Mexico, reveal remarkably vivid vignettes of life in the late pleistocene: children jumping in puddles and ...

Today’s California Treasure – Clear Lake State Park - Today’s California Treasure – Clear Lake State park - "Sometimes an adventure requires going a little outside your comfort zone, and this was one of those times," said Steve Gorman after he and his partner Edie found themselves in two feet of water along ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.