Il Pleistocene Park delle piante | il caso di Silene stenophylla

The hottest place in the world where temperatures can reach almost 60C - The hottest place in the world where temperatures can reach almost 60C - Visitors to the National park can get the best panoramic views from Dante’s ... The mile-long Salt Creek supports isolated Death Valley Pupfish which are a remnant of the wetter pleistocene climate.

Something woolly is afoot in Alaska - Something woolly is afoot in Alaska - A commentary author tracks down where things stand in envisioned projects to bring woolly mammoths back to life and to Alaska.

Tracking Humans’ First Footsteps in North America - Tracking Humans’ First Footsteps in North America - Ancient human footprints, preserved in a dry lakebed at White Sands National park in New Mexico, reveal remarkably vivid vignettes of life in the late pleistocene: children jumping in puddles and ...