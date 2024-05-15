I migliori podcast crime da recuperare subito

- Based on a True Story : Kaley Cuoco è ossessionata dai podcast crime nella nuova serie di RaiPlay
Kaley Cuoco e Chris Messina (Us Rai) Dagli “omicidi nel palazzo” di Disney+ alla “storia vera” di RaiPlay. L’ossessione per i podcast di True crime è lo spunto per un’altra serie, che in Usa ha debuttato la scorsa estate su Peacock, dal titolo ...
- Fedez dopo Muschio Selvaggio : pronta una nuova serie di podcast sul true crime
La passione di Fedez per le storie criminali diventerà la sua prossima attività da editore-imprenditore dopo la fine di Muschio Selvaggio: è alla ricerca dei migliori esperti nel mondo delle scienze forensi e della psicologia investigativa ma anche ...
Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Gets Premiere Date and Star-Studded First Trailer - Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Gets Premiere Date and Star-Studded First Trailer - Only Murders in the Building has dropped its first teaser for Season 4 and set its premiere date for August.The trailer for Only Murders in the Building's "starriest season yet" was unveiled during ...
Only Murders in the Building lands season 4 release date - Only Murders in the Building lands season 4 release date - Only Murders in the Building has unveiled its season four release date and a first-look trailer. The clip, released on Wednesday (May 14), confirms the show will return on Tuesday, August 27, on Hulu ...
Only Murders in the Building 4: Charles, Oliver e Mabel sbarcano a Hollywood nel primo trailer della quarta stagione - Only Murders in the Building 4: Charles, Oliver e Mabel sbarcano a Hollywood nel primo trailer della quarta stagione - L'acclamata mistery comedy tornerà quest'estate con il nuovo ciclo di episodi e tantissime guest star su Disney+.