House of The Dragon | svelato il teaser dalla seconda stagione - le anticipazioni

House of The Dragon: svelato il teaser dalla seconda stagione, le anticipazioni (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) In onda dal 17 giugno su Sky in streaming solo su NOW Tornano le attese vicende e avventure del mondo di House Of The Aragon, prequel della serie tv Game Of Thrones tratta dai libri di George R.R.Martin. I fatti sono ambientati circa 200 anni prima e si concentrano sulla storia della Casa Targaryen. Raise your banners. The official trailer is here. June 16 on @StreamOnMax. #HOTDS2 pic.twitter.com/Dy1w73yerF — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 14, 2024 Pure questa parte della saga è tratta d aut romanzo, in questo caso “Fuoco e Sangue”. La seconda stagione arriva così il 17 giugno su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW, in contemporanea assoluta con la messa in onda americana. Leggi anche: “House Of The Dragon”: iniziate le riprese ...
