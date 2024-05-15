Golf - tutti contro il neo papà Scheffler al PGA Championship Presente anche l’Italia con Molinari

- Golf - Scheffler vince il The Players Championship ed è sempre più numero uno
Roma, 18 marzo 2024 – Scottie Scheffler ha vinto, anzi rivinto, il The Players Championship, torneo del PGA Tour considerato alla pari di un major. L’americano era campione in carica e veniva dalla vittoria all’Arnold Palmer Invitational. Al TPC ...
Scottie Scheffler fa la storia in Florida e ribadisce di non essere numero uno al mondo per caso. Il 27enne statunitense ha infatti conquistato per il secondo anno consecutivo il The Players Championship, riuscendo un bis che non era mai riuscito a ...
I Golfisti del PGA Tour portano a termine un serrato The Players Championship (montepremi 25 milioni di dollari). Il ricchissimo evento nato nel 1974 si è infatti risolto nelle ultime buche al termine di una sfida tutta americana che ha promosso ...
