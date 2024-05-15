Fonte : oasport di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Golf - tutti contro il neo papà Scheffler al PGA Championship Presente anche l’Italia con Molinari

Golf, tutti contro il neo papà Scheffler al PGA Championship. Presente anche l’Italia con Molinari (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Scottie Scheffler candidato numero uno per la vittoria al PGA Championship 2024, con Rory McIlroy pronto a dare battaglia sul campo che lo ha visto trionfare, dieci anni fa, per l’ultima volta in carriera in uno dei quattro tornei sopraelevati. Il Golf mondiale si appresta a vivere il secondo torneo Major dell’anno, e gli spunti d’interesse come sempre non mancano. Si vola in Kentucky sul percorso del Valhalla Golf Club, che nelle tre precedenti edizioni disputate a queste latitudini ha sempre regalato spettacolo ed emozioni a non finire. Due cariche diverse per i due super favoriti: l’americano è diventato papà pochi giorni, e quest’anno non si ricorda cosa voglia dire finire oltre il secondo posto (4 vittorie e una piazza d’onore nelle ultime due partenze); mentre il nordirlandese ha vinto nelle sue ...
