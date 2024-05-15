Golf - PGA Championship 2024 | Scottie Scheffler guida la lista dei favoriti

- Golf - tutti contro il neo papà Scheffler al PGA Championship. Presente anche l’Italia con Molinari
Scottie Scheffler candidato numero uno per la vittoria al PGA Championship 2024, con Rory McIlroy pronto a dare battaglia sul campo che lo ha visto trionfare, dieci anni fa, per l’ultima volta in carriera in uno dei quattro tornei sopraelevati. Il ...
- Golf - PGA Championship 2024 : calendario - programma - orari - diretta tv e streaming
Il programma e gli orari per la diretta tv e streaming del PGA Championship 2024 di Golf, in calendario da giovedì 16 a domenica 19 maggio sui green del Valhalla Golf Club di Louisville in Kentucky. Si tratta del secondo dei quattro Major ...
- Golf - Wells Fargo Championship : McIlroy trionfa a Charlotte
Rory McIlroy colleziona il ventiseiesimo titolo nel PGA Tour. Secondo al mondo, il 35enne ha vinto a Charlotte, negli Stati Uniti, il Wells Fargo Championship. Al nordirlandese sono serviti 267 colpi totali per farlo, conquistando il primo gradino ...
Woods al PGA Championship inseguendo la storia - Woods al PGA championship inseguendo la storia - (ANSA) - ROMA, 15 MAG - Nella 106esima edizione del PGA championship, uno dei quattro Major del golf maschile, in programma da domani a domenica 19 maggio a Louisville, nel Kentucky, Tiger Woods, ...
Rory McIlroy's ex-fiancee Caroline Wozniacki sends message to Brooks Koepka's wife after golf superstar filed for shock divorce from Erica Stoll - Rory McIlroy's ex-fiancee Caroline Wozniacki sends message to Brooks Koepka's wife after golf superstar filed for shock divorce from Erica Stoll - McIlroy filed the divorce papers shortly before the US PGA championship. The former couple started dating in 2015 and married in 2017.
PGA Championship 2024: Forget politics and focus on golf as big-hitter tipped to come out on top at Valhalla - PGA championship 2024: Forget politics and focus on golf as big-hitter tipped to come out on top at Valhalla - This is the fourth time that Valhalla has hosted the PGA of America event, Mark Brooks winning its inaugural staging there in 1996 before Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in ...