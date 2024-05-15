Fonte : sport.quotidiano di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Giovanili biancazzurre | quattro reti al Venezia in vista degli ottavi di finale contro il Renate Under 17 - test aspettando i playoff

Giovanili biancazzurre

Giovanili biancazzurre: quattro reti al Venezia in vista degli ottavi di finale contro il Renate. Under 17, test aspettando i playoff (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Conclusi i rispettivi campionati, le formazioni del settore giovanile biancazzurro sono scese in campo nel weekend per disputare una serie di test match. La Spal Under 17 di mister Pedriali, ancora in corsa per il titolo nazionale di categoria, ha ospitato il Venezia imponendosi per 4-2. Decisive le reti messe a segno da Gamberini, Samaritani e Tarolli nella prima frazione di gioco, e di Ruffino nel finale. L’Under 17 biancazzurra tornerà in campo domenica prossima nell’andata degli ottavi di finale del campionato, quando in via Copparo arriverà il Renate (la formazione brianzola si è classificata al secondo posto del girone A del campionato Under 17 serie C). Le selezioni spalline ...
