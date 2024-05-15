Giovanili biancazzurre | quattro reti al Venezia in vista degli ottavi di finale contro il Renate Under 17 - test aspettando i playoff

- Calcio : Soulè testimonial torneo internazionale Lazio Cup per under 17
Il talento argentino del Frosinone, in prestito dalla Juve, riceverà lunedì il Premio Maestrelli ROMA - Matias Soulè Malvano sarà il testimonial del 16° torneo internazionale Lazio Cup, riservato alla categoria under 17. Il 21enne talento ...
- The Undertaker : “Detestavo subire la Powerbomb”
Il wrestling è sport-spettacolo, ma non bisogna mai dimenticare che i colpi subiti dagli atleti e l’impatto col ring possono essere molto dolorosi. Non sono rari gli infortuni che avvengono a causa di un colpo troppo duro o di un errore ...
- Calcio giovanile : GLI ALLIEVI UNDER 17 SONO VICINI AL TITOLO PROVINCIALE. UNDER 16 DI SCENA OGGI A SERAVEZZA. San Marco Avenza - continua la corsa di testa nei Giovanissimi regionali
Con una doppietta di Di Iorio e una rete di Prati, la squadra Giovanissimi della San Marco Avenza ha regolato al ’Paolo Deste’ i pari età del Giovani Via Nova (3-0) nella 26ª giornata del campionato regionale di categoria. I rossoblù del tecnico ...
Mystery as hundreds fall ill in seaside town - Hundreds of people are believed to have fallen ill with the rare cryptosporidium bug at the seaside town of Brixham in Devon. There have been reported cases of the vomiting and diarrhoea bug with ...
Long Son Petrochemicals expected to start commercial operations in August - The Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) complex, which is wholly owned by SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited, is slated to commence commercial operations in August.
Falsely framed under UPA govts' pressure: Malegaon blast accused Ramesh Upadhyay - Accused Ramesh Upadhyay alleges false framing by ATS in 2008 Malegaon blast case under political pressure from UPA govt. He claims evidence was fabric ...