FC Cincinnati contro Atlanta United | Noonan chiede ai padroni di casa in forma di rimanere umili

FC Cincinnati contro Atlanta United: Noonan chiede ai padroni di casa in forma di rimanere umili (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Pat Noonan non lascerà che la sua squadra dell’FC Cincinnati arrivi troppo in alto dopo la memorabile vittoria di sabato sui rivali Columbus Crew, avvertendo che l’Atlanta United offrirà loro una dura prova mercoledì. L’ultima volta Cincinnati ha registrato un’enorme vittoria esterna per 2-1 sui detentori della Coppa MLS, con Kevin Kelsy e Luciano Acosta in porta. Quella vittoria – la quarta consecutiva – li ha tenuti a tre punti dall’Inter Miami al vertice della Eastern Conference, ma Noonan dice che qualsiasi calo a metà settimana sarà punito. “Il segno di una buona squadra è quando hai una prestazione o un risultato scadenti, come rispondi e torni e ottieni una prestazione migliore o un risultato migliore?” ...
