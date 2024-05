F1 - Albon prolunga il contratto con la Williams | Sono davvero felice di restare

Alex Albon Signs New Multi-year F1 Contract With Williams - Alex albon Signs New Multi-year F1 Contract With williams - Alex albon has committed his long-term future to williams after it was announced Wednesday he had signed a “multi-year” contract extension with the British Formula One team. The Thai driver had been ...

BREAKING: Alex Albon agrees new Williams deal as next piece of F1 2025 driver market falls into place - BREAKING: Alex albon agrees new williams deal as next piece of F1 2025 driver market falls into place - albon made his return to Formula 1 with williams back in 2022 and has impressed since, contributing 27 of the 28 points which took them to P7 in the 2023 Constructors’ standings. And williams can now ...

