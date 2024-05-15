Erin Doom - Felicia Kingsle - Rokia&co | quando il romance e TikTok salvano il Salone del Libro

(Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) C’è poco da storcere il naso. La linfa vitale di entusiasmo, passione, e presenza fisica under 18 aldeldi Torino 2024 gliel’ha pompata in maniera massiccia il mondo delle lettrici dele di. Noi c’eravamo e abbiamo visto. Per carità, sembrava di assistere a un concerto di Elvis o dei Beatles. Novantanove per cento di presenza adolescenziale femminile. Urla, strepiti, code di ore per il firmacopie. Però che bomba. Avercelo un pubblico che va così in visibilio per duecento pagine dattiloscritte. Nulla si crea, nulla si distrugge, tutto si trasforma. E i fenomeni editoriali italiani delsono una realtà concreta con cui oramai ogni casa editrice, che non vuole vivere di isolamento snobistico, deve fare i conti. Un po’ comeChecco Zalone immetteva ...

Erin Doom, Felicia Kingsley, Rokia&co: quando il romance (e TikTok) salvano il Salone del Libro - Erin Doom, Felicia Kingsley, Rokia&co: quando il romance (e tiktok) salvano il Salone del Libro - La linfa vitale di entusiasmo, passione, e presenza fisica under 18 al Salone del Libro di Torino 2024 gliel’ha pompata in maniera massiccia il mondo delle lettrici del romance e di tiktok ...

Baker sets cupcakes aside to write bestselling 'Minnesota spicy' romance novels - Baker sets cupcakes aside to write bestselling 'Minnesota spicy' romance novels - In a romance novel, what is a "cinnamon roll" It's a hero who is "sweet and gooey," said Minnesota modern romance writer Abby Jimenez, whose latest book has been topping national bestseller lists for ...

Love Island legends fuel romance rumours as they enjoy another ‘date’ after spending time at his home - Love Island legends fuel romance rumours as they enjoy another ‘date’ after spending time at his home - LOVE Island legends Chris Taylor and Kaz Kamwi have fuelled romance rumours after enjoying another ‘date’. Chris, 33, and Kaz, 29, re-entered the villa at the beginning of this year for a ...