Dr Stone - la recensione | uno scienziato pazzo salverà il mondo

(Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Arriva anche nel catalogo di Netflix uno degli anime più amati e famosi, tratto dal manga cult di Boichi e Riichiro Inagaki. Ecco la nostradelle prime due stagioni di Dr., la serie che insegna come costruire un razzo spaziale partendo da sassi e rametti. Buongiorno,! Anche oggi è una magnifica giornata: il cielo è sereno, la temperatura mite e la natura lussureggiante. Certo, il fatto che un misterioso cataclisma, migliaia di anni fa, ha trasformato la maggior parte dell'umanità in statue di pietra ha aiutato molto. Ma non c'è da preoccuparsi! Proprio da poco un ragazzo particolarmente geniale, anzi un vero e proprio prodigio della scienza applicata, si è risvegliato dal suo stato... statuario e si è già messo all'opera per riportare l'umanità ai fasti del passato. Anche a costo di dover ripartire dall'età della ...

