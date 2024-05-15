Fonte : movieplayer di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Daredevil Born Again - mostrato il primo trailer | tantissimo sangue e violenza in arrivo

Daredevil Born Again, mostrato il primo trailer: tantissimo sangue e violenza in arrivo (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Sembra che i Marvel Studios stavolta faranno sul serio con la rappresentazione della violenza I Marvel Studios hanno rivelato quando Daredevil: Born Again farà il suo debutto su Disney+, ma questa non è l'unica notizia sull'atteso ritorno del personaggio che i fan hanno ricevuto dalla presentazione dei Disney Upfronts. Durante la presentazione, infatti, è stato proiettato anche il primo trailer dello show. Al momento della pubblicazione di questo articolo, il trailer di Daredevil: Born Again non è ancora stato reso disponibile online, ma le descrizioni del filmato sono state condivise online e pare che il Matt Murdock di Charlie Cox sarà spettacolare e violento, così come il ritorno di Foggy e Karen. Secondo la …
