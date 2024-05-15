Fonte : zonawrestling di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

CM Punk a McIntyre | Drew - finalmente potrai utilizzarmi in WWE 2K24!

CM Punk a McIntyre: “Drew, finalmente potrai utilizzarmi in WWE 2K24!” (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) A metà del 2023 erano in molti a credere che CM Punk e Drew McIntyre non avessero più nulla da dare alle loro rispettive compagnie. Invece, a 2024 inoltrato, i due sono diventati i wrestler di punta della compagnia di Stamford, intavolando una faida che sta costantemente salendo di livello col passare delle settimane. Nonostante gli infortuni di entrambi, McIntyre e Punk non si risparmiano parole grosse nei promo e nemmeno online: l’ultima, geniale, trovata dello Straight Edge è da sbellicarsi. Tramite il suo profilo Instagram, CM Punk ha stuzzicato nuovamente il suo arcirivale scozzese, questa volta giocando sul videogame WWE 2K24. Nelle ultime ore è uscito il DLC dedicato alle leggende ECW, tra le quali figura anche la superstar di Chicago. Nel video, ...
