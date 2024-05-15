CM Punk a McIntyre | Drew - finalmente potrai utilizzarmi in WWE 2K24!

- VIDEO : CM Punk a Raw attacca verbalmente Drew McIntyre - citando anche la rissa di All In con Jack Perry!
Dopo essere stato “rinchiuso” all’interno dei WWE HQ, CM Punk ha realmente trovato il modo di uscire e si è presentato a Raw, svoltosi proprio a pochissimi chilometri dalla sede WWE. Il Best in the World ha “mancato” Drew McIntyre per pochi ...
- WWE : Drew McIntyre furioso per essere stato scelto dopo CM Punk a cui ha attribuito il suo infortunio
Sebbene al momento risultino entrambi infortunati, CM Punk e Drew McIntyre non hanno bisogno del contatto fisico per portare avanti il loro feud e lo hanno dimostrato anche stanotte, con un simpatico siparietto. Nella serata caratterizzata ...
- Drew McIntyre : “La persona che CM Punk odia più di tutti è se stesso”
Nella puntata di Raw di stanotte, andata in scena allo Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, Drew McIntyre è salito sul ring lanciando un “j’accuse” pubblico all’indirizzo di CM Punk. Il pubblico lo ha accolto con cori da stadio in favore del ...
