Cindy Crawford | Quando è morto mio fratello sono sprofondata nella sindrome del sopravvissuto

Cindy Crawford struggled with survivor guilt during her childhood following the death of her brother - cindy crawford struggled with survivor guilt during her childhood following the death of her brother - The 58-year-old supermodel revealed her parents were desperate to have a son after previously welcoming three daughters and were thrilled when their little boy Jeffrey arrived, but the family was left ...

Cindy Crawford rivela: «Dopo la morte di mio fratello sono stata sopraffatta dalla “sindrome del sopravvissuto”» - cindy crawford rivela: «Dopo la morte di mio fratello sono stata sopraffatta dalla “sindrome del sopravvissuto”» - La modella ha raccontato in un podcast che quando l'unico fratello maschio, Jeff, a soli quattro anni fu stroncato da una leucemia, lei e le sue due sorelle furono travolte dai sensi di colpa: «Per an ...

