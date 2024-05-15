Fonte : romadailynews di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Cina | Guizhou - colline a forma di piramide ad Anlong

Cina Guizhou

Cina: Guizhou, colline a forma di piramide ad Anlong (3) (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Anlong, 15 mag – (Xinhua) – Un turista sta in cima a una collina a forma di piramide nella contea di Anlong, nella provincia sud-occidentale cinese del Guizhou, ieri 14 maggio 2024. Diverse colline che ricordano le piramidi d’Egitto nella periferia di Anlong sono diventate di recente una popolare attrazione turistica. Sembra che siano costituite da strati paralleli di pietre. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua
