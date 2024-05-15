Chi è e cosa fa Leapmotor, la startup che sbarcherà in Europa grazie a Stellantis - Chi è e cosa fa leapmotor, la startup che sbarcherà in Europa grazie a Stellantis - Dall’accordo tra Stellantis e leapmotor, è nata la joint venture leapmotor International, azienda con cui Stellantis intende commercializzare sul mercato europeo e indiano le elettriche del marchio ...

Stellantis and Leapmotor to sell electric cars in Europe from September - Stellantis and leapmotor to sell electric cars in Europe from September - European carmaker Stellantis on Tuesday said it had formed a joint venture with the Chinese electric vehicle startup leapmotor that will begin selling EVs in nine European countries later this year. V ...

Europe's Stellantis and China's Leapmotor will sell electric cars in Europe from September - Europe's Stellantis and China's leapmotor will sell electric cars in Europe from September - European carmaker Stellantis on Tuesday said it had formed a joint venture with the Chinese electric vehicle startup leapmotor that will begin selling EVs in nine European countries later this year.