Fonte : dday di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Chi è e cosa fa Leapmotor - la startup che sbarcherà in Europa grazie a Stellantis

Chi cosa

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dday©

Chi è e cosa fa Leapmotor, la startup che sbarcherà in Europa grazie a Stellantis (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Leapmotor non è solo auto, ma anche soluzioni per guida autonoma, batterie e cloud. Una competenza a tutto tondo che le consente di spingere fortissimo sull’integrazione verticale. E che fa di Leapmotor una delle più interessanti startup cinesi...
Leggi tutta la notizia su dday
Notizie su altre fonti: leapmotor startup

Chi è e cosa fa Leapmotor, la startup che sbarcherà in Europa grazie a Stellantis - Chi è e cosa fa leapmotor, la startup che sbarcherà in Europa grazie a Stellantis - Dall’accordo tra Stellantis e leapmotor, è nata la joint venture leapmotor International, azienda con cui Stellantis intende commercializzare sul mercato europeo e indiano le elettriche del marchio ...

Stellantis and Leapmotor to sell electric cars in Europe from September - Stellantis and leapmotor to sell electric cars in Europe from September - European carmaker Stellantis on Tuesday said it had formed a joint venture with the Chinese electric vehicle startup leapmotor that will begin selling EVs in nine European countries later this year. V ...

Europe's Stellantis and China's Leapmotor will sell electric cars in Europe from September - Europe's Stellantis and China's leapmotor will sell electric cars in Europe from September - European carmaker Stellantis on Tuesday said it had formed a joint venture with the Chinese electric vehicle startup leapmotor that will begin selling EVs in nine European countries later this year.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.