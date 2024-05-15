Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Bridgerton | tutti i brand beauty e skincare che hanno collaborato con la serie Netflix

Bridgerton: tutti i brand beauty e skincare che hanno collaborato con la serie Netflix (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Bridgerton sta tornando su Netflix e le collaborazioni beauty con la serie sono tantissime. Qui un recap di tutto quello che c’è da sapere, tra i brand makeup e i brand skincare che hanno realizzato prodotti ormai ritenuti da collezione. Vi dice niente Pat McGrath? Quali brand beauty e skincare hanno collaborato con la serie Bridgerton? Bridgerton è famosa per aver sempre proposto collezioni beauty e makeup per ogni lancio. Per questa terza stagione, che segue la storia d’amore tra Colin e Penelope (chiamati affettuosamente “Polin” dai fan), sarà rilasciata in due parti: i primi quattro episodi ...
