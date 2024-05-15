Bridgerton | tutti i brand beauty e skincare che hanno collaborato con la serie Netflix

- Accattivanti - divertenti - attenti all'ambiente ed estremamente efficaci : quali sono e i nuovi beauty brand sbarcati da poco in Italia da cui lasciarsi tentare
Nuova stagione, nuovi brand beauty da conoscere. Più o meno Italiani, più o meno indie, alcuni “figli” di celeb, altri dell’innovazione stessa del settore, come gli scenari in esplorazione dalla neurocosmesi, che indaga legami tra pelle e cervello. ...
- Arriva sul nostro set felice di tornare a lavoro : è il primo shooting dopo il parto della secondogenita Charlotte. Lo fa con noi e un beauty brand che ha nel cuore - Prada Beauty
À l’italienne. Francese ma italianissima: così si sente Gabrielle Caunesil, modella, imprenditrice (ha fondato nel 2019 il suo brand di abbigliamento La Semaine Paris). Mamma di due, Romeo, tre anni, e Charlotte, cha ha soli tre mesi, sono i suoi ...
- I Wear Mac - arriva in Italia la prima serie TikTok lanciata da un beauty brand
Celebrare la propria individualità attraverso il make-up: questo l'obiettivo della prima serie TikTok lanciata da un brand cosmetico in Italia. MAC Cosmetics, per celebrare i suoi primi 40 anni, parte con I Wear Mac. Ecco di cosa si tratta
