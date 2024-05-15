Fonte : ilgiornaleditalia di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Boxe | Fpi Round Robin internazionale a Spoleto con vista su Parigi

Boxe Fpi

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilgiornaleditalia©

Boxe: Fpi. Round Robin internazionale a Spoleto con vista su Parigi (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Tanti azzurri sul ring, in tutto 11 nazioni impegnate ROMA - Prime due giornate del Round Robin organizzato dalla ASD Boxing Club Diego Bartolini assieme alla Federazione Pugilistica Italiana e in collaborazione con la Delegazione Regionale Umbria Fpi. Sono saliti sul ring molti degli azzurri che fo
