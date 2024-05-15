Fonte : sportface di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers gara-5 stanotte in tv | orario e streaming playoff NBA 2024

Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers gara-5 stanotte in tv: orario e streaming playoff NBA 2024 (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Tutto pronto per gara-5 della serie tra Boston Celtics e Cleveland Cavaliers nella semifinale di Eastern Conference. Il match è in programma alle 01:30 della notte tra mercoledì 15 e giovedì 16 maggio nella cornice del TD Garden. Il colpo in trasferta in gara-4 ha portato Boston ad una sola vittoria dalle finali di Conference. In casa Cavs da valutare le condizioni di Donovan Mitchell che, dopo l’assenza nell’ultimo impegno potrebbe essere costretto a saltare anche gara-5, nella quale Cleveland rischia di venire eliminata e chiudere la sua stagione. I Cavs si troveranno spalle al muro e l’assenza della loro stella sarà un problema in più nel compito di rimandare la chiusura della stagione. La partita sarà visibile sul servizio ...
