- Beautiful - perché Liam ancora oggi ricorda di aver sparato a Bill?
Nelle nuove puntate di Beautiful, Liam ha strani ricordi legati a Bill. Quest’ultimo è concentrato su Sheila, a cui sta dichiarando il suo grande sostegno. Una coppia improbabile, anche se non è come sembra! Per annunciare il suo sostegno a Sheila, ...
- Beautiful Anticipazioni Americane : Steffy torna all'attacco con Liam dopo il ritorno di Ivy?
Le Anticipazioni Americane di Beautiful ci rivelano che il ritorno di Ivy ha scatenato una strana reazione da parte di Steffy. La Forrester è sembrata piuttosto infastidita dalla presenza della cugina. Che sia gelosa di lei e Liam? Scopriamo insieme ...
- Beautiful anticipazioni 3 maggio : Liam e Wyatt vogliono spiegazioni da Bill
Ecco cosa succederà nella puntata della soap americana che andrà in onda domani alle 13:50 circa su Canale 5. Venerdì 3 maggio torna Beautiful con una nuova puntata in onda alle 13:50. Grazie alle anticipazioni della trama sappiamo che la ...
